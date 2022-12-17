City of San Antonio adding more manpower to curb illegal dumping

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is dealing with an illegal dumping issue that’s so bad it needs to expand its crews just one year after the program’s initial launch.

The city council voted to increase the budget for the Waste Management Hot Shot team. The team’s sole purpose is to clear out illegal dumping problem areas and clean up homeless encampments.

“Illegal dumping throughout the city of San Antonio has drastically increased,” said District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo.

Andrew Gutierrez, the city’s waste management assistant director, adds, “Last year, we were able to pick up over 9,500 illegal dumping collection points.”

The six-man team tasked with cleaning up was formed in late 2021. The increased budget will add five more members and equipment to help tackle the growing problem.

The Hot Shot team works in groups but also splits up to cover more ground.

KSAT tagged along while they cleaned a problem area on the West Side.

“TVs, sofas, shopping carts, mattresses, brush -- there was so much stuff that was dumped in this alleyway,” Castillo said.

The councilwoman and Waste Management Assistant Director Andrew Gutierrez said the illegally dumped trash is more than just an eye sore. He said the large problem areas could also be dangerous.

“It also carries rodents and mosquitoes and things like that that carry disease, and it can get in your waterways,” he said.

City officials ask residents to help lessen the burden on the Hot Shot team by calling 311 to report any problem areas and take advantage of city trash services.

Find more local stories from KSAT.com here