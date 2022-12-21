Driver killed in Loop 410 crash overnight was not wearing seatbelt, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A 25-year-old woman who was killed in a rollover crash on a West side highway early Wednesday morning was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, San Antonio police said.

Officers found the woman, identified as Sabrina Lynn Gracia, outside the wreckage of her car that crashed at the bottom of the ramp leading from southbound Loop 410 to Highway 151.

Police said she was ejected from the car as it rolled over and bounced between barricades on one side of the highway to the other.

A passenger, who police also described as a woman in her 20s, suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The main lanes of the highway were closed for more than three hours as police conducted their investigation. (KSAT 12 News)

After the crash, accident investigators shut down the main lanes of Loop 410 for about three hours as they tried to determine what went wrong behind the wheel.

A later report said the Gracia’s Ford Fusion was the only car involved in the crash.

It is still unclear what caused her to lose control of her car.

