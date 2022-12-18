FRIGID FORECAST: Prepare for a hard freeze in South Central Texas ahead of Christmas weekend

Arctic, bitterly cold air will spill across Texas the Thursday (12/22) before Christmas weekend. This will bring the first killing freeze of the season to San Antonio, and a hard freeze is likely for a few mornings as temperatures plummet into the teens and 20s.

While you’ll need to prepare for this hard freeze, this event won’t be as potent or as long-lasting as the freeze of February 2021. Here’s what you need to know:

COLD FRONT ARRIVES THURSDAY 12/22

Arctic air is expected to arrive Thursday, December 22. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After we reach the 60s midday, a drastic drop in temperatures is expected Thursday afternoon.

Winds from the north at up to 35-40 mph will instantly blast colder air into South Central Texas, and temperatures will be near freezing as early as sunset.

HARD FREEZE FRIDAY MORNING 12/23

Friday morning low temps. Wind chill values will be in the single digits! (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures will be near or just below 20° in San Antonio and in the teens in the Hill Country by sunrise Friday.

Winds will be still be gusty on Friday morning, leading to wind chill values likely in the single-digits.

In spite of the fact that it will be sunny Friday, San Antonio may struggle to get above freezing. In the Hill Country, which will start the day colder than San Antonio, it could stay below freezing for up to 48 hours.

HARD FREEZE SATURDAY MORNING 12/24 - CHRISTMAS EVE

Slightly “warmer” Saturday morning, but still well below freezing. The morning low around San Antonio will likely be in the low 20s, with upper-teens in the Hill Country.

All of us across San Antonio and the Hill Country will have the opportunity to warm above freezing Saturday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY 12/25

It will be below freezing Christmas morning with a forecast low in San Antonio in the 20s.

More sunshine throughout the day should help afternoon highs climb into the 40s.

ANY WINTRY PRECIPITATION?

Even though it will be very cold, a “White Christmas” would still take a Christmas miracle. At this time, no wintry precipitation is expected.

HARD FREEZE PREPARATION

Remember the 4 "Ps" of freeze preparation! (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

If you’re planning on leaving town, don’t forget to winterize your home before you leave. Even if you’re staying in town, please remember the 4 “Ps” of a hard freeze prep: PEOPLE: Make sure those you love have a warm place to stay. If you have to be outdoors, dress in layers. PLANTS: Bring in any potted plants if possible. Water Wednesday so that the soil is insulated and cover your outdoor plants if possible. PETS: Bring all pets inside. PIPES: Cover any exposed pipes & spigots. Allow water to drip from faucets that are facing exterior walls. Drain and turn OFF your sprinkler system. Open cabinet doors, as this keeps air circulating around your plumbing. Try to keep your thermostat in the low-60s if you’re leaving town.



WEATHER ON-THE-GO

Your Weather Authority will continue to update you throughout this cold spell. We’ll go live right to your phones, and you can see the forecast by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. 📱 Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.