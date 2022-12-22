SCAM ALERT: SAPD warns of scam callers posing as officers, demanding money from residents

SAN ANTONIO – Scammers are posing as San Antonio police officers and are demanding money from residents over the phone, according to SAPD.

The police department issued a warning about the scam calls on social media Thursday afternoon. It’s unclear how many reports of these calls the department has received so far.

“Just a friendly reminder, the SAPD will never call you to collect money or ask you to go somewhere to pay money for any kind of bond, warrant, etc.,” the department said in a statement.

If you receive one of these scam calls, hang up and don’t give out your personal information.

You can also report the scam call to SAPD’s non-emergency line at 210-207-7273.