5 suspects on the run after vehicle pursuit on Hwy 131, Kinney County Sheriff says

Five people believed to be armed and dangerous are on the run after leaving a vehicle involved in a pursuit on Highway 131, according to the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began around noon Saturday after the pursuit ended on Highway 131, toward Brackettville, which is just over two hours west of San Antonio.

All five people who were inside the vehicle got out and fled from law enforcement on foot, deputies said.

According to authorities, all of them are believed to be armed and dangerous.

They were last seen running toward the back end of Ft. Clark Springs, the KCSO said. Details on the five suspects haven’t been released.

Residents in Brackettville and Ft. Clark Springs are urged to lock their vehicles and their homes as officials continue working to track down the suspects that bailed from the pursuit.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol is aiding the sheriff’s office in searching for the suspects. A large perimeter has been set up in the area.

Anyone who comes in contact with a suspicious person, or knows more about the incident, is urged to call 911.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.