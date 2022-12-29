Man arrested for sexual assault of child, police say

Nicolas Derick Vega is charged with sexual assault of a child.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County deputies have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child last month.

Nicolas Derick Vega, 31, was arrested this week for the crime which is alleged to have happened on Nov. 1.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the girl, who is in her early teens, told her mother that Vega touched her and sexually assaulted her. She said the assault lasted about five minutes.

Vega’s charge is a second-degree felony. He’s being held in the Bexar County Jail with a bond of $125,000.