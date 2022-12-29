Man robs Wingstop employee at gunpoint; reward offered for information, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for the man who robbed a West Side Wingstop earlier this month and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for his arrest.

The robbery happened at 10:19 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Wingstop location in the 4600 block of W. Commerce Street.

According to police, a man looked through the front window of the store and saw the 19-year-old employee with money in her hand. He entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun and demanded the cash.

The employee threw the money on the ground and the man picked it up and ran out of the store.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867). Tips can also be made by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to 274637 or via the P3 Tips app.

Only anonymous tips given directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward.