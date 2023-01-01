Man involved in standoff, hostage situation at Converse home arrested, police say

CONVERSE, Texas – A man accused of holding a woman against her will in a bathroom and hiding from the authorities in a Converse home is in custody, according to Converse police.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 9800 block of Meadow Way.

According to Converse PD Chief Bobby Lane, the man, identified as John Rodriguez, was holding a woman hostage in the bathroom inside of the home.

Initially, police believed Rodriguez was armed but after negotiations ensued, they learned he did not have a weapon, Lane said.

SWAT forced their way inside of the home and arrested Rodriguez on outstanding warrants for probation violation. Police said he was also facing jail time.

No injuries were reported and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.