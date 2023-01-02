San Antonio parishioners, archbishop honor late Pope Benedict XVI

San Antonio – San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller held a special mass to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the San Fernando Cathedral Sunday.

“He was a man who was very bright, very wise,” Archbishop Garcia-Siller said.

The Pope passed away on Saturday. He was 95 years old. Archbishop Garcia-Siller remembers his encounter with the Pope, particularly when he was installed as San Antonio’s archbishop.

“I was able to learn from him understanding, patience and humility,” Archbishop Garcia-Siller said.

Other people reflected on the pope’s legacy during the mass.

“He played a lot of tough roles in the church, right? John Paul II called him to play major roles to help do some corrections and things like that,” Parishioner Ralph Poyo said.

Poyo also honored the legacy left behind by the late pope’s service and duties.

“I think that was probably one of his greatest legacies is his saying that we were made for so much more and that we can do better,” he said.

