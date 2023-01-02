70º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio parishioners, archbishop honor late Pope Benedict XVI

The San Fernando Cathedral held special Sunday Mass in honor of Pope Benedict XVI.

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: Local News, San Fernando Cathedral, San Antonio, Catholic, Community, Church

San Antonio – San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller held a special mass to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the San Fernando Cathedral Sunday.

“He was a man who was very bright, very wise,” Archbishop Garcia-Siller said.

The Pope passed away on Saturday. He was 95 years old. Archbishop Garcia-Siller remembers his encounter with the Pope, particularly when he was installed as San Antonio’s archbishop.

“I was able to learn from him understanding, patience and humility,” Archbishop Garcia-Siller said.

Other people reflected on the pope’s legacy during the mass.

“He played a lot of tough roles in the church, right? John Paul II called him to play major roles to help do some corrections and things like that,” Parishioner Ralph Poyo said.

Poyo also honored the legacy left behind by the late pope’s service and duties.

“I think that was probably one of his greatest legacies is his saying that we were made for so much more and that we can do better,” he said.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Allysa Cole is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in September 2022. She previously worked in the Rio Grande Valley at KGBT, KRGV and Azteca Valle. She started her career at WHPM FOX23 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after graduating from University of Southern Mississippi. Allysa is a Detroit native.

email

facebook

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email