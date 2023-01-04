54º

Man hit by truck while walking in crosswalk, driver flees the scene, police say

Crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Thousand Oaks and Perrin Beitel Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver after a man was hit by a vehicle on the city’s Northeast Side late Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Perrin Beitel Road.

According to police, a man in his 40s was hit by a white truck while walking in a crosswalk. The vehicle fled the scene.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

When found, the driver of the truck may face a charge or failure to stop and render aid.

