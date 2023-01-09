Legoland Discovery Center is searching for members to join its Mini Model Builder Crew

SAN ANTONIO – Legoland is looking for a group of young builders to join its Master Model Builder program.
The Mini Model Builder program allows young builders between the ages of 6 to 12 to develop creative building skills through special projects throughout the year.
Applications for the program must be entered by Jan. 15 with a photo of an original Lego creation showcasing the creativity and ingenuity of the student, a release stated.
Each online entry must include a video or short paragraph explaining why the student would like to join the program.
Up to 40 applicants will be chosen to advance to the next round and participate in a Lego building competition where a panel of judges will select the final 12 crew members.
A release said that each winner would receive two annual passes and be invited to participate in special build events throughout the year.
Students can apply to the program online.