Legoland Discovery Center is searching for members to join its Mini Model Builder Crew

Application deadline is Jan. 15

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Legoland Discovery Center is searching for members to join its Mini Model Builder Crew (Legoland)

SAN ANTONIO – Legoland is looking for a group of young builders to join its Master Model Builder program.

The Mini Model Builder program allows young builders between the ages of 6 to 12 to develop creative building skills through special projects throughout the year.

Applications for the program must be entered by Jan. 15 with a photo of an original Lego creation showcasing the creativity and ingenuity of the student, a release stated.

Each online entry must include a video or short paragraph explaining why the student would like to join the program.

Up to 40 applicants will be chosen to advance to the next round and participate in a Lego building competition where a panel of judges will select the final 12 crew members.

A release said that each winner would receive two annual passes and be invited to participate in special build events throughout the year.

Students can apply to the program online.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

