Whole Foods in San Antonio among first in US to debut new Amazon smart grocery carts

Whole Foods in San Antonio is one of the first in the U.S to debut Dash Carts

SAN ANTONIO – One of San Antonio’s Whole Foods stores is the first three locations to feature new Amazon smart grocery carts.

Whole Foods at 18403 Blanco Road in the Vineyard Shopping Center is implementing Dash Carts, offering customers a new grocery shopping experience.

Dash Carts give shoppers the ability to use the Whole Foods app or cameras on the cart to scan items, weigh produce in the cart’s basket, and view real-time receipts while shopping, a news release stated.

Users can log in through a QR code in the Amazon or Whole Foods app and begin shopping and scanning their items to use the Dash Cart.

When it is time to check out, the customer is directed through a Dash Cart lane, and a credit card attached to their Whole Foods or Amazon account is used to pay for the groceries. The shopper then receives a receipt in their email, the news release said.

Amazon purchased Whole Foods in 2017 and launched its Dash Cart technology in 2020.

Amazon has added the carts to many of its Amazon Fresh stores and is now putting them in select Whole Foods locations across the U.S.

Since 2017, the company has updated the technology of the Dash Carts with the goal of “helping customers save time during grocery shopping trips,” the news release stated.

“As many of our customers return to their in-store grocery shopping routines, it is exciting to introduce new and unique ways for them to shop our stores,” said Leandro Balbinot, chief technology officer for Whole Foods Market.