DreamWeek is an annual summit of civic and civil engagements with hundreds of events in January.

SAN ANTONIO – In addition to Monday’s MLK March and Celebration, there are a number of ways to commemorate the MLK holiday and honor the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

DreamWeek has more than 200 programs during its 17-day citywide summit focusing on tolerance, diversity and equality, as well as civil and civic engagement.

Here is a list of the 2023 DreamWeek events:

