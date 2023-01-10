What to know about Monday’s MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate in the first in-person MLK March in three years in San Antonio.

The march starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy, located at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr.

Marchers will head west on Martin Luther King Drive to Pittman-Sullivan Park, located at 1101 Iowa Street.

Following the march, there will be a celebration at the park that includes multicultural performances, a health and wellness area, a youth area, food and merchandise vendors as well as information booths.

The San Antonio MLK March is considered to be one of the largest — if not the largest — in the nation.

“The last year that we marched in 2020, I was told that we had right at about 300,000,” said Dwayne Robinson, chairman of the San Antonio Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. “I’m hoping for at least 50,000 more (this year).”

This year marks the 36th march. The theme of the 2023 event is “Together We Can Be The Dream.”

Only marchers are allowed along the route, motorcycles, cars and other motor vehicles will not be allowed.

How to get to the MLK March

There will be bus service to the march from 8 to 10 a.m. on Monday from two locations:

Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St. (Lot 1)

St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. (Lot 22). Lot 22 is at Montana and Mittman streets.

Passengers will be dropped off on MLK Drive, west of Upland Drive.

Buses will return passengers to the original pick-up locations from 12 to 3:30 p.m. Participants may access return service at Pittman-Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa St.

