SA Zoo offers unique dining experience for those ‘Wild at Heart’ on Valentines Day

Join hippo’s Timothy and Uma for dinner on February 14

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SA Zoo Wild at Heart Dining Experience (San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – Treat your sweetheart to a unique dining experience at the San Antonio Zoo this Valentine’s day with the “Wild at Heart Dining Experience.”

The event will be hosted from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the San Antonio Zoo, located at 3903 N St. Mary’s St.

The 21-and-over event comes with a four-course gourmet meal dinner alongside the zoo’s hippos Timothy and Uma.

Diners will also learn more about the two hippos and the team who cares for them.

The SA Zoo says each dining experience will offer VIP options to make your date extra special.

To book the dining experience, click here.

