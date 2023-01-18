2 people die after getting ejected from vehicle in 100 mph chase in Guadalupe County

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A high-speed police chase in Guadalupe County turned deadly after several people were ejected from the suspect vehicle.

Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a tan 1997 Ford Explorer just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

The driver initially stopped when the deputy initiated the stop but then sped away.

Deputies then pursued the fleeing SUV, which reached speeds of nearly 100 mph.

Ray said the driver ultimately lost control of the Explorer and crashed the SUV near the 604 exit of IH 10, not far from FM 725 near a Love’s truck stop.

According to Ray, the driver and several passengers were ejected from the suspect vehicle.

One unidentified female passenger and the driver ultimately succumbed to their injuries following the crash, deputies said.

Other passengers were taken to area hospitals in San Antonio. Deputies did not clarify how many other passengers were in the SUV.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released pending notification of their families.

