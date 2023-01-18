Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on the East Side, police say

San Antonio police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, near Interstate 10.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed on Wednesday morning during a hit-and-run crash on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said that at 7 a.m., witnesses saw the man staggering across the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10.

The man was then hit by a vehicle, possibly an SUV, which kept driving.

The man, who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The road is closed in both directions as police investigate the scene. Traffic is being directed around the crime scene through a parking lot.



