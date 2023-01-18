68º

Woman hit, killed by car on NE Side; driver tried to render aid, Universal City police say

Crash happened around 3 a.m. on FM 78, not far from Pat Booker Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – One woman is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on the city’s Northeast Side, according to Universal City police.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on FM 78, just east of Pat Booker Road.

According to police, the woman was walking along FM 78, when she was struck by the car.

Police said the driver who hit her stopped and, along with another driver, tried to help and render aid. The woman however, died at the scene.

SAPD said it does not appear that the driver who struck her did anything wrong and no charges are expected to be filed. The woman killed has not been identified.

Authorities say the westbound lanes of FM 78 will remain closed in the area for a few hours, as emergency crews work at the scene. Only one eastbound lane is presently open.

