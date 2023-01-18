Suspect arrested for assaulting man during robbery on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was arrested a month after a man was assaulted and robbed on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Booking records show Baldemar Dillon Valdez, 31, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Dec. 4 at an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Broadview Drive, near Bandera Road.

Police said the incident happened after the male victim, 71, drove Valdez to a Jack in the Box restaurant in the Medical Center and then to the apartment complex on Broadview.

After arriving at the complex, Valdez demanded the victim’s wallet and bag and repeatedly punched him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The man was hit in his face, head and ribs, causing him to go to the hospital.

Police said the suspect fled with the man’s bag, which contained jewelry.

The victim was able to partially identify the suspect, and following the investigation, a warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 19.

Records show he was booked on Tuesday and is also facing unrelated charges of parole violation, forgery of a government document, drug possession, assault and theft.

