IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of Lunar New Year festival shooting in California

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – A mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations in Los Angeles claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 10 more, according to authorities.
The shooting happened at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on Sunday.
Five women and five men were killed and none of their identities have been released as of yet, The Associated Press reports.
Nearly a half hour after the first shooting, authorities said a man with a gun is believed to have entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra. It’s believed the two incidents are related.
Police have since released an image of a possible suspect in the case, shared below.
Authorities swarmed a white van in a parking lot not far from Alhambra after receiving word that the suspect fled from the shooting in a similar vehicle, according to AP.
It’s unknown if the suspect was inside the vehicle.
This incident is the fifth mass killing in the U.S. this month, and is the deadliest shooting since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde on May 24, the AP reports.
Shared below are images, courtesy of The Associated Press, that show the aftermath of the California shooting. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.
