IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of Lunar New Year festival shooting in California

(Damian Dovarganes, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SWAT personnel surround a van, not seen, in Torrance Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – A mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations in Los Angeles claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 10 more, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on Sunday.

Five women and five men were killed and none of their identities have been released as of yet, The Associated Press reports.

Nearly a half hour after the first shooting, authorities said a man with a gun is believed to have entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra. It’s believed the two incidents are related.

Police have since released an image of a possible suspect in the case, shared below.

This combination image created using photos provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows a male suspect allegedly involved in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A second incident occurred about 20 minutes later in Alhambra, Calif. Investigators have identified him as a homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous. A gunman killed 10 people at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park and then may have tried, but failed, to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday, Jan. 22. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP) (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities swarmed a white van in a parking lot not far from Alhambra after receiving word that the suspect fled from the shooting in a similar vehicle, according to AP.

It’s unknown if the suspect was inside the vehicle.

This incident is the fifth mass killing in the U.S. this month, and is the deadliest shooting since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde on May 24, the AP reports.

Shared below are images, courtesy of The Associated Press, that show the aftermath of the California shooting. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

A forensic photographer gets ready to take pictures of a van's window and its contents in Torrance, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Members of a SWAT team enter a van and look through its contents in Torrance Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. An hours-long manhunt led police to surround and enter the van. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SWAT personnel surround a van, not seen, in Torrance Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SWAT personnel surround a van, not seen, in Torrance Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A van is surrounded by SWAT officers in Torrance, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A van is surrounded by SWAT personnel in Torrance Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A van is surrounded by SWAT officers in Torrance Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A police officer ties tape around a light pole in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A police officer gets out of his vehicle near a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

An investigator carries markers outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at the dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the fifth mass killing in the U.S. this month. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police officers stand outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Two police officers stand guard near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A police officer stands near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A police vehicle is seen near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Two police officers stand guard near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police vehicles block the street near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Two police officers stand guard near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A police officer stands guard near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Law enforcement personnel walk toward a scene where a shooting took place after holding a briefing in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Capt. Andrew Meyer talks to reporters during a briefing in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A police officer walks near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Capt. Andrew Meyer talks to reporters during a briefing in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Law enforcement personnel walk toward a scene where a shooting took place after holding a briefing in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FBI agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Two police vehicles are seen near a building where a shooting occurred in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)