Manu Ginobili autographed memorabilia to be auctioned to support Spurs Youth Basketball League

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Give, the nonprofit arm of Spurs Sports & Entertainment is auctioning off autographed Manu Ginobili memorabilia as a way to help support its youth basketball league, a press release said Monday.

The organization is auctioning off multiple pieces, signed by the Spurs’ legend and hall-of-famer. The auction opens on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and those interested can bid on the items until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

A press release said the proceeds from the auction will help support the non-profit’s attempt to expand their Spurs’ Youth Basketball League.

The press release said fans will be able to bid on both autographed jerseys and prints that depict some of the iconic moments from Ginobili’s 16-year career. Items include:

2017-2018 Black Association autographed jersey, size extra large

2011-2012 White Association autographed jersey, size large

Game-worn 2011-2012 White Association autographed jersey, size large

Autographed 16x20 print of Ginobili on the court vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 2015-2016 season

Autographed 16x20 print of Ginobili on the court vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 2011-2012 season

The auction is being held in association with the “2005 Championship” theme night scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 as the Spurs host the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Manu Ginobili bobblehead as part of the collectible five-part series celebrating the Spurs’ 50th Anniversary.

For more information and to bid on items, you can visit the auction site by clicking here.