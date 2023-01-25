59º

LIVE

Local News

Driver faces possible DWI charge after crashing into mechanic, 6 other cars at auto shop, SAPD says

The mechanic sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Crash, Police, East Side
A man is facing a possible DWI charge after his vehicle hit another before plowing through a fence and crashing into six other vehicles at an auto shop and a mechanic, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a possible DWI charge after his BMW went through a fence and crashed into six other vehicles at an auto shop and a mechanic, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at S. Hackberry Street and W. Drexel Avenue, on the city’s East Side.

Police said the BMW was heading northbound on Hackberry when the driver likely ran a red light and struck a blue vehicle that was turning at the intersection.

The impact of the crash sent the blue vehicle spinning, according to SAPD.

The BMW then went over a curb, plowed through a fence and crashed into six vehicles at an auto shop, and struck a mechanic, police said.

Authorities said the mechanic was working underneath a car at the time of the crash. He was temporarily pinned underneath some of the vehicles but first responders were able to rescue him.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Two passengers in the blue vehicle sustained minor injuries but were not taken to a hospital.

The BMW driver is facing a possible DWI charge, according to SAPD. It’s unclear if other charges may be filed.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.