2nd person killed in West Bexar County shooting identified

2 men shot, killed during altercation outside far West Bexar County apartment complex, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person who was killed in a shooting in West Bexar County last week.

Nicholas Sharkey Phillips, 48, was killed before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211. The shooting happened outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex.

BCSO deputies said they arrived at the scene to find Phillips and Michael Bernard Moore, 52, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies said it was likely that an argument over car keys led to the shooting, and the suspect and victims knew each other.

A female suspect, Sheryce Wiley-Taylor, 42, was arrested later that day on a capital murder charge.

Deputies said that initially, Wiley-Taylor claimed she was a witness to the shooting, but after speaking with deputies at the scene, it became obvious she was a suspect. She was detained and taken in for questioning prior to her arrest.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said his office is also looking for Wiley-Taylor’s son, Deleon Malik Taylor-Griffin, 25, who is a person of interest in the case.

