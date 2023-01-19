Woman arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest sought in double murder, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested in connection with a double murder in far West Bexar County and a person of interest who is considered “armed and dangerous” has been named, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Sheryce Wiley-Taylor, 42, is charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting that left two men dead in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff.

Initially, Wiley-Taylor claimed she was a witness to the shooting, but after speaking with deputies at the scene, Salazar said it became obvious she was a suspect. She was detained and taken in for questioning prior to her arrest.

At least one other suspect is believed to be involved in the shooting.

Salazar said the sheriff’s office is also looking for Wiley-Taylor’s son, Deleon Malik Taylor-Griffin, 25, who is a person of interest in the case.

Deputies believe Taylor-Griffin was in the area at the time of the shooting or had arrived at the scene right after.

Deleon Malik Taylor-Griffin is a person of interest in connection with a double murder case. (BCSO)

“We would like to give him the opportunity to tell his side of the story,” Salazar said.

Taylor-Griffin is wanted out of Washington state for multiple warrants -- failure to appear on a prior domestic violence and burglary warrant.

Anyone who spots Taylor-Griffin is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

Deputies said a man in his late 40s and another man in his early 50s were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument over keys to a vehicle, co-owned by Wiley-Taylor and one of the victims, Salazar said.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Also on KSAT: