Victims, suspects in deadly far West Bexar County shooting knew each other, detectives say

Bexar County sheriff’s detectives believe the victims and suspects involved in a deadly shooting in far West Bexar County Thursday morning knew each other.

Deputies found the two victims, both men, dead from gunshot wounds outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex, located in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, around 1:30 a.m.

One man was lying near a parked car, while the other was on a walkway nearby.

Detectives said one victim was in his late 40s and other was in his early 50s.

Deputies had been called to the complex by someone who heard loud arguing, then gunshots.

They roped off the front section of the apartment complex for hours, preventing residents who were arriving home from traveling through the crime scene.

“I can’t even go home, thinking if my wife and daughter are going to be all right,” said Garrett Garcia, who has lived in the complex for about a year.

Garcia found out about the violence after leaving an all-night shift at work.

Like several of his neighbors, he sat in his car, waiting for the crime scene tape to be taken down and the patrol car blockade to leave.

“If I can’t even feel safe while I’m at work, while my daughter and wife are at home, there’s no need for me to be here anymore,” Garcia said.

While he is thinking about moving out, detectives remained at the apartment complex for hours, searching for clues.

They later told KSAT 12 News that they had located and arrested one suspect, a woman in her 40s who lives there.

They said they are still searching for a man who they believe pulled the trigger.

Investigators declined to say exactly what led to the violence, but they did say it appeared the victims and suspects knew each other.