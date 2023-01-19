2 men shot, killed during altercation outside far West Bexar County apartment complex, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot and killed outside a far West Bexar County apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Villages of Briggs Ranch Apartments in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211.

According to deputies, the two adult men were fatally shot during an altercation among four people at the entrance of the apartment complex. The suspects fled the scene.

BCSO said however, that information about the shooting is limited at this time. They do not currently have a description of the suspects.

The BCSO also did not say what the altercation was about.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.