48º

LIVE

Local News

2 men shot, killed during altercation outside far West Bexar County apartment complex, BCSO says

Incident occurred around 2 a.m. at Villages of Briggs Ranch Apartments

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tags: Crime, BCSO, Bexar County, West Bexar County
Villages of Briggs Ranch Apartments double fatal shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot and killed outside a far West Bexar County apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Villages of Briggs Ranch Apartments in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211.

According to deputies, the two adult men were fatally shot during an altercation among four people at the entrance of the apartment complex. The suspects fled the scene.

BCSO said however, that information about the shooting is limited at this time. They do not currently have a description of the suspects.

The BCSO also did not say what the altercation was about.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter