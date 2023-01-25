5 teens arrested after leading authorities in stolen vehicle from New Braunfels to San Antonio, police say

Tomas Ortega III, 18, and Joseph Aguero, 17, were arrested, New Braunfels police said. Ortega was charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and Aguero was charged with evading arrest or detention, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – Five teenagers were arrested after they led law enforcement officials on a chase in a stolen car from New Braunfels to Seguin to San Antonio over the weekend, police say.

New Braunfels police said the suspects — who allegedly admitted to heading to New Braunfels to commit vehicle burglaries — were arrested early Sunday morning in downtown San Antonio.

The incident started when a New Braunfels police officer attempted to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound in the 1700 block of I-35 South at 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

The car did not stop and exited State Highway 46 South toward Seguin. The car went to Seguin and then drove on Interstate 10 toward San Antonio.

After arriving in San Antonio, the car drove onto Interstate 35 downtown and exited South Laredo Street, heading west.

Police said the car made an abrupt left turn on South Hamilton Avenue, causing an NBPD car to strike the Elantra.

The suspects exited the car and tried to run away.

The driver, 18-year-old Tomas Ortega III, and a passenger, 17-year-old Joseph Aguero, were found hiding in a dumpster, police said.

Ortega was charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and Aguero was charged with evading arrest or detention, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

They are both from San Antonio, and police said they “later admitted to officers that they were heading into New Braunfels to commit vehicle burglaries in various neighborhoods.”

A 13-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys were also arrested and taken to juvenile detention centers, police said. Their charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of property, and evading arrest on foot.

“This incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be pending out of several different agencies,” police said.

NBPD, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, San Antonio Police Department, and the Department of Public Safety were involved in the chase.

Read also: