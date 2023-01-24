Wanted man with multiple felony convictions arrested again near Converse, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A man with a lengthy criminal record and several active warrants was arrested late last week on multiple additional charges.

David Gilbert, 43, was arrested Friday after someone called 911 to report seeing Gilbert in the 7000 block of Overview Place on the Northeast Side near Converse.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Gilbert was wanted on several active warrants including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, parole violation for burglary and two warrants each for continuous violence against family and out-of-county warrants from Bandera for failure to appear for a drug possession charge.

Gilbert was found with several credit cards, IDs, and checks that were possibly stolen when deputies searched him.

Investigators then discovered Gilbert had an ID printer, a credit card, blank check stocks, as well as a fraudulent Texas driver’s license with Gilbert’s photo. The ID had a fake name and a false driver’s license number.

Gilbert was also in possession of fraudulent checks containing the fake name on the fake driver’s license he was in possession of, deputies said in a press release.

He was given three additional charges for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with government records and forgery of a government financial institution.

Gilbert has previous felony convictions in Bexar County for drug possession and theft, and a history here of being charged with tampering with government records.

