Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in exchange of gunfire in Motel 6 parking lot, Chief McManus says

A man is shot and killed by a SAPD officer outside a Motel 6 on the city's far West Side late Tuesday night.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department Street Crimes officer shot and killed a suspect at a motel on the city’s far West Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at a Motel 6 in the 2100 block of Southwest Loop 410, not far from Marbach Road and Highway 90.

According to Chief McManus, officers patrolling the area saw a man in his late 40s or early 50s next to a van with drugs in his hand in the motel parking lot. That’s when, McManus said, as the officer tried to cuff him, the suspect pulled away and grabbed a gun from his own waistband, and fired two shots.

The police chief said the officer however, managed to pull out his own gun and return fire, hitting the suspect in the upper torso. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man shot and killed was not identified by SAPD. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty, pending further investigation, per department policy. The officer has served with SAPD for five years, McManus said.

McManus said he hasn’t yet reviewed the bodycam footage of the shooting and that the information is preliminary and subject to change.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.