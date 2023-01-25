Medical examiner working to identify man shot dead after allegedly firing at SAPD officer

SAN ANTONIO – Staff members at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office say it appears that a man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer Tuesday night was 50-years-old.

However, they say they are still working to positively identify him.

RELATED: Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in exchange of gunfire in Motel 6 parking lot, Chief McManus says

According to SAPD’s Police Chief William McManus, the officer shot the man after he first fired a gun at him and his partner.

In a media briefing shortly after the shooting happened, McManus said the shooting happened during what was supposed to be a routine patrol of the area along Loop 410 near Marbach Road.

He says the officer, who is part of the street crimes unit, was driving through the parking lot of a Motel 6 shortly before 11 p.m. when the man, standing near a van, caught his attention.

“They saw someone with what they believe to be drugs in their hand. They stopped. They contacted the individual,” he said.

McManus says as the officer was attempting to handcuff the man, the 50-year-old was able to break free.

“Pulled a handgun from his waistband, fired at least two rounds that we know of,” McManus said. “The officer returned fire.”

The man, who was shot in his upper body, died at the scene.

Neither the officer nor his partner was hit by the gunfire.

As of Wednesday morning, SAPD had not released the name of the officer who pulled the trigger.

McManus told news crews at the scene that the officer has been with the police department five years.

He says although the shooting appears to be “straight-forward,” the investigation is still ongoing.