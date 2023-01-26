Apartment fire north of downtown kills 5 dogs, displaces dog owner

SAN ANTONIO – A fire in an apartment north of downtown San Antonio Wednesday night has displaced one person and killed five pet dogs.

San Antonio firefighters say they found eight dogs in all inside the apartment when they responded to the fire call before 9 p.m.

Five of those dogs already were dead.

Fire crews gave oxygen to three other dogs, then later turned them over to Animal Care Services.

It was unclear right away whether the agency would just hold the dogs for the owner, or put them up for adoption later.

No humans were home when the fire broke inside the apartment, located in the 500 block of W. Summit Avenue.

Firefighters said the dog owner is the only person who was living there.

Three other apartments in that immediate area were vacant, they said.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

However, firefighters said they believe electrical wiring between the two floors of the building sparked the fire.