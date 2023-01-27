2 people shot, killed inside vehicle on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 400 block of Trudell Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road after receiving word of the shooting.

According to police, a man and a woman both in their 20s or 30s were found deceased inside the vehicle with bullet casings found around them.

Police said at this time, there is no suspect information and there were no witnesses to the shooting. A motive is not currently known.

SAPD also did not identify the names of the man and woman killed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.