Massive flames engulf abandoned home on West Side

Fire was called in around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of El Paso Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Massive flames engulf abandoned home on El Paso Street. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators are working to determine the cause of an abandoned house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 2 a.m. at a home in the 3400 block of El Paso Street, not far from Castroville Road and Our Lady of the Lake University.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the home engulfed in flames on the front and inside. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly and without incident.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $40,000. There were no reported injuries.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

