Mobile food market providing fresh food to those in underserved communities

Taking care of your heart is very important for your health. That’s why the American Heart Association is working with San Antonio community partners and health organizations to improve the health and wellness of those in the community.

To do this, the Heart Association is addressing food access and nutrition security with Mercado por tu Corazón.

Mercado por tu Corazón is a mobile food market providing fresh fruits and vegetables, easy-to-follow recipes, heart-healthy educational information, and other resources to community members in need.

The market is a way to reach underserved communities that may face food insecurity and higher rates of chronic disease, according to the association.

Produce vouchers will be distributed to pre-qualified individuals, but the markets will accept cash and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for purchases.

You can find the Mercado por tu Corazón at the following locations:

Feb. 1 — Carver Library, located at 3350 E Commerce St., San Antonio, TX 78220, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 — Schaefer Library, located at 6322 US Hwy 87 E, San Antonio, TX 78222, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 — Young Women’s Leadership Academy located at 2123 W Huisache Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201, from 4 p.m.- 5:45 p.m.

Feb. 14 — Johnston Public Library, located at 6307 Sun Valley Dr., San Antonio, TX 78227, from 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 22 — BiblioTech South, located at 3505 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78221, from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Feb. 23 — The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, located at 333 N Santa Rosa St, San Antonio, TX 78207, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 28 — BiblioTech East, located at 1203 N Walters St., San Antonio, TX 78202,from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit the American Heart Association’s website at https://www.heart.org/.