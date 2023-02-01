1 person hospitalized after house fire on city’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO – One person was sent to an area hospital following a house fire on the city’s South Side early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 10 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of East Dickson Avenue, not far from Southwest Military Drive and South Flores Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from the single-family home. The San Antonio Police Department rescued one person from the house, who was treated by emergency crews at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center.

Batallion Chief Wesley West said the fire was knocked down quickly and without incident. Firefighters did manage to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby neighbor’s home.

“Well, I was getting ready to leave for work and I noticed there was a police car in front of the house so as I walked out I look to my right and I saw at the house next-door to my mother-in-law’s it was on fire, so of course, I didn’t panic, but I let my wife know that we need to get my mother-in-law out of there,” Albert Acosta, a neighbor, said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team is working to determine the exact cause.

“Shortly after you could see the flame shooting right up in the air, it got pretty bad,” Acosta said. “We’re thankful we got her out and we hope that everything goes well for her neighbor as well.”

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 14 units answered the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.