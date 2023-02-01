Man charged with killing 2 people on Northwest Side was arrested after attempted carjacking, records show

Lazerith Esteban Carrillo, 18, was charged with capital murder-multiple people, robbery and burglary of vehicles in the events that happened early Friday in the area of Vance Jackson Road and Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager fatally shot two people inside a vehicle just hours before he was arrested for attempting to carjack a person with the same gun, according to a warrant obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates.

Lazerith Esteban Carrillo, 18, was charged with capital murder-multiple people, robbery and burglary of vehicles in the events that happened early Friday in the area of Vance Jackson Road and Loop 410.

San Antonio police said the shooting victims, 32-year-old Edward Acosta Jimenez and 25-year-old Alyssa Nicole Perez, were found inside a car just before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Trudell Drive. Jimenez’s mother found their bodies after she tried to wake her son for work, the affidavit states.

She told officers that she did not recognize the woman or the vehicle they were found in.

Security video from a neighbor’s house showed that the shooting happened at 12:50 a.m. A man was seen walking away from the car after shots were fired.

In the car, officers collected several spent shell casings of the same caliber and fingerprints from a plastic cup that was in the center console. There was a cellphone charger plugged in, but no cellphone was attached, the affidavit states.

Officers spoke with Perez’s relatives, who said she had left home but did not return. They said she always carried her cellphone and ID with her, and she kept her ID in her phone case.

She had just broken up with her boyfriend, identified as Carrillo, the family told investigators. She had told them that Carrillo shot at her car when she dropped him off earlier in the week, the affidavit states.

Two hours after the killings were reported, a man called the police and said someone tried to carjack him at gunpoint in the 8300 block of Dudley, about a mile away from Trudell. The carjacker, identified by police as Carrillo, left when the victim’s friend walked out of the house.

Officers responding to the robbery arrested Carrillo shortly afterward, the affidavit states.

Police said his gun was the same caliber as the spent shell casings from the murder scene. He was also found with Perez’s cellphone, which had a case containing her ID, social security card and debit card, the affidavit states.

Carrillo’s fingerprint was found on the plastic cup inside the car, investigators said.

When questioned by police, he said he knew the victims but denied being involved in their deaths.

He has been in custody since Friday, records show. He was charged with capital murder-multiple persons on Tuesday.

