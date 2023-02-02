New Braunfels opens warming station on Thursday after power outage

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The city of New Braunfels on Thursday has opened a warming station to help those dealing with power outages due to the wintry weather.

The warming station is located at Gruene United Methodist Church at 2629 East Commerce St., in New Braunfels. The warming station is now open to anyone who needs it.

According to a press release, about 4,300 people are presently without power after as many as 5,300 New Braunfels Utilities customers originally lost power on Wednesday evening.

NBU said they were successful in transferring power for 1,000 of the affected customers to adjacent substations. Updates are being shared on NBU’s social media channels and the outage viewer at nbutexas.com/report-an-outage.

Residents are urged to check on neighbors, family, and friends during this time, the press release said.