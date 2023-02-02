Rollover crash on I-35 near downtown caused by slick roads, San Antonio police say

Image of rollover at I-35 South at Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say slick roads may have contributed to a rollover crash near downtown overnight.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound on the lower level near South Alamo.

According to police, the driver lost control due the slick roads and rolled their vehicle.

The driver was checked out at the scene by EMS crews and released. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

No injuries were reported.