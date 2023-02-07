Couples can tie the knot for free on Valentine’s Day at the Bexar County Courthouse

Couples tie the knot at the Bexar County Courthouse steps for free on Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Couples looking to celebrate the season of love by tying the knot can do so for free on Valentine’s Day.

The Bexar County Courthouse will continue the tradition of holding free, mass wedding ceremonies on Feb. 14.

On Tuesday, County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark will conduct four ceremonies on the north steps of the courthouse, located at 100 Dolorsa. They will be held at the following times:

12:01 a.m. - The San Antunes Variety Band will provide music for the first dance. A special guest is slated to attend.

10 a.m. - The Last Straw Florist flower shop will donate roses to the first 50 couples.

Noon - United States Postal Service Postmaster Robert D. Carr Jr. will unveil the 50th anniversary of the Love Stamp and the Main Plaza Conservancy will donate roses and a photo booth.

2 p.m. - The Main Plaza Conservancy will donate roses and a photo booth.

Couples must get their marriage licenses 72 hours before their ceremonies unless they meet certain criteria listed here.

While the ceremonies are free, people are asked to make a $20 donation to the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter and the Bexar County Family Justice Center.

