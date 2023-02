Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27.

WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest police are looking to arrest a woman who is wanted for forgery of a government instrument.

Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has more information on Stewart’s whereabouts is urged to contact Windcrest PD at 210-655-2666.