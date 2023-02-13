Beloved San Antonio artist dies after battle with cancer

SAN ANTONIO – Jesse Treviño, one of San Antonio’s most-known artists, has died after a battle with cancer.

Treviño’s art has lined the streets of the Alamo City, spreading love and hope.

Born in Mexico but raised in West Side San Antonio, Treviño created a name for himself from a young age, winning awards and sharing his passion with the city, according to a memorial post.

He faced many challenges along the way, losing his right arm while serving in Vietnam.

However, Treviño rose above and taught himself to paint with his left arm, eventually creating “many of San Antonio’s most iconic and important public art pieces that are now woven into the fabric of [the] city’s cultural landscape.”

“Jesse Treviño was an American hero. The wounds of the Vietnam war, which took so many of his friends and neighbors from the West Side of San Antonio, never left him, but he used those scars to bring healing to millions of people. His kindness and courage will live forever in our hearts, as will his works of art that are now icons across the landscape. He is the embodiment of patriotism. Rest in peace, my friend,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Family, friends, and fans even used the then 75-year-old’s art to bring hope during his battle against cancer.

In November 2021, Trevino’s closest friends and fans gathered at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, where Treviño created the mural called “La Veldadora” to hold a rosary service for him.

Community members gathered Wednesday evening to pray for 75-year-old Jesse Trevino, one of San Antonio’s most prolific artists currently in a Houston hospital battling cancer. (KSAT)

A memorial post by the Mi Tierra restaurant remembered Treviño and all he accomplished in his life.