Man arrested after assaulting woman, family member and multiple police officers, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on four charges related to an alleged drunken series of events Sunday afternoon.

San Antonio police arrested Jerry Massey, 36, just before 2:30 p.m. after police say he assaulted multiple people, including several police officers.

According to an incident report, Massey showed up at a relative’s apartment Sunday and got into an argument.

The family member believed Massey was intoxicated and took his keys so Massey couldn’t drive, the report states.

Massey left the apartment and the relative followed him. They ended up arguing in the parking lot of a laundry mat in the 4000 block of Gardendale, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and I-10, before a physical fight broke out, police said.

The incident report states that Massey and the family member were fighting behind a woman’s vehicle and that she had her children with her in the car.

Police said Massey struck his relative, causing the victim’s nose to bleed when the woman got out of her car to tell the two men to “get away.”

As the woman turned to walk back and get inside her car, Massey “came behind her and struck her with a closed fist in the jaw,” the report states.

Officers were called to the scene and during an on-site interview, Massey spit on an officer’s face and kicked another in the leg, according to SAPD.

He was placed in leg irons and evaluated by EMS for injuries sustained during the physical altercation.

Massey was then taken to the Center for Health Care Services for medical clearance. While at the center, Massey became uncooperative, headbutted the officer he had previously kicked and spit a mixture of blood and saliva in the face of a third officer, according to the incident report.

Police said Massey also threatened to find where the arresting officers live and “kill their mothers and children.”

He is currently charged with assault bodily injury, assault bodily injury - family, retaliation and assault of a peace officer. His bonds total $41,000, records show.