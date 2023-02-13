Popular Kids Kingdom Playscape at Seguin park to be demolished this week

SEGUIN, Texas – A popular playground in Seguin is being removed after nearly 28 years of faithful service to the community.

The Kids Kingdom Playscape has been a longtime fixture for children at Starcke Park East since it opened in 1995 but it’s being demolished this week, according to officials with the city of Seguin.

A Facebook post from the city states that the park area surrounding the playground, including disc golf holes 1-4 and 18, will be closed 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday while workers remove the old playground.

“The old wooden structure of the playscape has deteriorated over the years and City staff has determined it needs to be dismantled out of concern for the public’s safety,” said Jack Jones, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Jones also said the playscape “doesn’t meet current accessibility and safety standards of today.”

KSAT has reached out to the city of Seguin and was told only the old, wooden playscape will be torn down.

“The newer, larger playscape next to it that was built in 2015 will remain so there will still be a playground for the kiddos,” said city spokesperson Jennifer Sourdellia.

“The Parks and Recreation Dept. is looking into the possibility of replacing the old, wooden playscape in the future (timeline unknown at this point) with a Fitness Court in its place if grant funding can be secured,” Sourdellia told KSAT via email. “According to our Parks Director, this idea is not in our 5-year Capitol Improvement Program and no cost or funding has been identified.”

Following the playscape’s demolition and removal, the pea gravel surrounding the structure will also be removed and seeded for grass.

