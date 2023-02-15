53º

Man, 27, hospitalized in critical condition after West Side shooting, San Antonio police say

Shooter may have been in a black two-door vehicle

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday as the man was traveling east on Lombrano Street in a scooter.

Police said someone in a black car with two doors pulled up to the man and fired at least six shots, striking him.

The man ran in the opposite direction to get away from the shooter and ended up in the 1200 block of Micklejohn Street.

He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers found a cellphone at the scene and took it in for evidence. Police did not have a suspect description for the shooter.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

