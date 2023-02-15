Man, 63, in critical condition after being shot in neck west of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 63-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting west of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 1600 block of West Martin Street.

Police said people in a nearby home found the man with a gunshot wound in the back of his neck.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Officers said no one witnessed the shooting and did not have a suspect description of the gunman.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.