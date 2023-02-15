53º

Man, 63, in critical condition after being shot in neck west of downtown, SAPD says

Shooting happened Tuesday in the 1600 block of West Martin Street

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 63-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting west of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 1600 block of West Martin Street.

Police said people in a nearby home found the man with a gunshot wound in the back of his neck.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Officers said no one witnessed the shooting and did not have a suspect description of the gunman.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

