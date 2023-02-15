Woman, dog killed after being struck by Jeep on North Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 60s and her dog are dead after a driver struck them as they crossed a road on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

A man in his 40s driving a Jeep south on Jones Maltsberger Road struck the woman and her dog on Tuesday evening.

The driver was given a field sobriety test at the scene and was taken downtown for further questioning.

Police say the area where the woman and her dog were struck was dark, which may have been a factor in the crash.

