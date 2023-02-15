53º

Woman, dog killed after being struck by Jeep on North Side, San Antonio police say

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 60s and her dog are dead after a driver struck them as they crossed a road on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

A man in his 40s driving a Jeep south on Jones Maltsberger Road struck the woman and her dog on Tuesday evening.

The driver was given a field sobriety test at the scene and was taken downtown for further questioning.

Police say the area where the woman and her dog were struck was dark, which may have been a factor in the crash.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

