Pair in stolen vehicle arrested by officers after short foot chase, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people in a stolen vehicle were arrested after they led San Antonio police officers on a short foot chase early Friday morning.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. just north of downtown, not far from Jackson Street and West Elmira Street.

According to police, officers had attempted to pull the suspected stolen vehicle over, but it instead tried to flee.

Police say the pair eventually bailed out of the car and were caught after a brief foot chase. One of the officers chasing them was limping afterward because he hurt his knee.

Authorities say the two suspects put up a struggle initially before finally being caught. Paramedics checked out one of them at the scene.

Investigators had a K9 officer search the area for evidence and police say they had to deploy a taser on a neighborhood dog that went after their K9 at the scene.

The names and ages of the two people arrested have not been released. It is unclear exactly when and how the vehicle was stolen.