City of San Antonio giving $1 million in grants to local schools for climate action projects

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is offering $1 million to local schools in the form of grants to fund their climate action projects.

City officials announced Tuesday that applications are now open for the Eco Scholars program, which is part of San Antonio’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and funded by the new Resiliency, Energy Efficiency and Sustainability fund.

Applications are open to public, charter and private schools, and they are due on March 15.

Selected schools will be awarded up to $10,000 for projects and programs that deal directly with climate action and sustainability goals.

The program is open for grades 1-12. Charter and private schools must be within city limits. Public schools in the following districts may apply:

Alamo Heights ISD

East Central ISD

Edgewood ISD

Fort Sam Houston ISD

Harlandale ISD

Judson ISD

Lackland ISD

Northeast ISD

Northside ISD

Randolph ISD

San Antonio ISD

Southside ISD

South San Antonio ISD

Southwest ISD

Schools may submit an application for more than one project.

The grants will be gifted in three tiers: $3,000, $5,000 and $10,000.

Half of the money will be given before the end of this school year, and the other half will be given after the project is finished. Projects must be finished by May 1, 2024.

If the grant amount exceeds the price of the project, then the school can use the money for other pre-approved improvements.

To apply, click here.