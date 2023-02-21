70º

Earthquake creates huge canyon in olive grove in Turkey

The chasm is roughly more than 130 feet deep, 900-feet wide and more than a mile long

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

The February 6 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria was so powerful it created a 300-meter-long canyon in a Turkish olive grove.

TEPEHAN, Turkey – Among the shocking videos of crumbled buildings and rubble is a visceral image conveying just how powerful the Feb. 6 earthquake was in Turkey and Syria.

The shaking of the earth’s surface was so violent, it created a canyon in a peaceful olive grove that is roughly more than 130 feet deep, 900 feet wide and more than a mile long.

The 7.8 earthquake quite literally split the village of Tepehan in two.

Geologists told CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh that the rock mass failure isn’t an uncommon phenomenon, but something on this scale is not anything they’ve seen in their lifetime.

While nobody was hurt in the mountain village, people are scared and many are now sleeping outside.

On Monday, another earthquake struck — this one 6.4 in magnitude with its epicenter in the Defne district of Turkey’s Hatay province. It felt in Jordan, Cyprus, Israel, Lebanon and Egypt.

The death toll from the Feb. 6 quake is close to 46,000 people.

