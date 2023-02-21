Tributes pour in honoring life, legacy of Red McCombs

SAN ANTONIO – Tributes poured in Monday honored the life and legacy of Red McCombs, the San Antonio business icon who died Sunday at his home. He was 95.

Among the tributes were some from the San Antonio Spurs, the NBA team that McCombs was pivotal in bringing to the Alamo City and owned two separate times.

“He was a true legend who made our organization possible and left a lasting legacy in our community. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment said in a news release.

Following are various tributes paid to the car dealership, communications magnate and philanthropist:

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs Head Coach

Red was a true icon. A Texas legend. It’s impossible to overstate the impact he had on the City of San Antonio. Perhaps, his most impressive trait was his commitment to community. Red and Charline impacted tens of thousands of lives, here in San Antonio and across Texas. From multimillion dollar donations to flying a stranded Little League team back to San Antonio, the McCombs family has always put community first. To me, most of all, he was a good friend and mentor.

Peter J. Holt, SS&E Managing Partner

Red had a profound influence on our family through his focus on positively impacting all around him. For me personally, his kindness, thoughtfulness, and boldness will forever shape my perspective. His card that reads “Expect to Win” sits on my desk as a daily reminder of the continuous need for positivity and abundance in this world. We sure do love Red and will miss him deeply.

RC Buford, Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO

As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, it’s important to state that without Red and Charline there would be no Spurs. His approach, vision and impact were unique and wonderful. On a personal level, I am forever grateful for the trust, support and lessons that Red provided to me and my family over our 35-year friendship. There will never be another Red McCombs.

Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner

Red McCombs brought the Spurs to San Antonio and was a driving force in creating the modern NBA. He was an innovator and savvy entrepreneur who never shied away from taking risks. We mourn Red’s passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and the Spurs organization.

Dave Petersen, San Antonio Chamber of Commerce interim president, CEO

The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and the business community are saddened by the news of Red McCombs’ passing. Red was a San Antonio legend and visionary whose business acumen and positive influence helped shape our city and set it on a trajectory of growth, development, and success.

McCombs’ charitable impact was unmeasured across San Antonio. He was the Spurs’ owner when the Spurs Foundation, now known as Spurs Give, started in 1988.

Since that time, Spurs Give has invested $28 million into the community. The mission of Spurs Give is to strengthen and serve the community through impactful programming, player engagements and community investments that enrich the lives of youth and those around them.

Russ Bookbinder was an executive vice president for the Spurs for two decades and said McCombs used the franchise’s reach as a platform to give back.

“One of the key priorities that McCombs had was to make a difference in education, get involved with schools, raise money for charitable organizations, nonprofits,” Bookbinder said. “His vision showed with Hemisfair, the Spurs, trying to bring an NFL franchise and then what he’s done in the community.”

The McCombs Foundation also helped another nonprofit organization, San Antonio Sports, grow into what it is today.

“He always wanted to support what we did in San Antonio through our mission of transforming this community through the power of sport,” said San Antonio Sports President and CEO Jenny Carnesm. “The foundation was dedicated to making sure that the kids in San Antonio, in underserved areas had opportunities to succeed and we’ve seen that in our i play! afterschool program.”

The program offers free youth sports training to children after school at select schools. It’s grown from eight to 60 local schools for 3rd through 5th graders to help give them early-stage development in four different sports.

Bookbinder and Carnes say it’s impossible to put McCombs’ legacy and impact into words.

“He gave me a chance and made a difference in my family to make a difference in this community,” Bookbinder said.

“San Antonio lost a true legend and somebody that really has meant so much to our community and has put us on the map,” Carnes said.

